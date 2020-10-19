Home

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020
Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals
cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street
Taradale, Napier
Margaret Mary (Lanigan) HAYES

Margaret Mary (Lanigan) HAYES Notice
HAYES, Margaret Mary (nee Lanigan). Passed away peacefully at Atawhai Rest Home, Taradale, Napier on October 16, 2020. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank for 66 years. Mother of Catherine, Helen, and Mark. Much loved sister and sister in law to the late Joan and Jack, the late Jim and Pauline, the late Agnus and Ivan, the late Edna and Charlie, Joseph and Margaret, Aidan and Shirley, and the late Pat and Johann. Grandmother of Christopher, and Sarah. Special great grandmother of Reece, Lukah, and Savannah. Special thanks to all the staff at Atawhai Rest Home for their care and support. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Hayes Family' C/o P O Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 19, 2020
