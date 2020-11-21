Home

Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
06-858 8146
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 23, 2020
6:00 p.m.
St. Joseph's Church
Waipukurau
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St. Joseph's Church
Waipukurau
Margaret Mary RUFFELL Notice
RUFFELL, Margaret Mary. On November 16, 2020 in Hastings, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Heather, Clare and David. Loved "Nanny" of Ian, Patrick, and Mark. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church, Waipukurau on Tuesday November 24 at 11am followed by burial at Waipukurau Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at the Church on Monday November 23 at 6pm. Messages to:- The Ruffell family, c/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242 C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 21, 2020
