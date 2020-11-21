|
RUFFELL, Margaret Mary. On November 16, 2020 in Hastings, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ian, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Heather, Clare and David. Loved "Nanny" of Ian, Patrick, and Mark. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church, Waipukurau on Tuesday November 24 at 11am followed by burial at Waipukurau Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at the Church on Monday November 23 at 6pm. Messages to:- The Ruffell family, c/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242 C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 21, 2020