|
|
MCINTYRE, Margaret. Passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020, aged 88 years. Beloved wife and best friend of the late David. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of John and Maris, the late Helen, Carol and Graeme, Janice, Bryan and Sue. Dearly loved Nana of Brad, Lisa, Greg, Tamara, Aidan, Sonia, Sonya, Trudi, Jodie, Renee, Kristy, Liam and Kate. Beautiful Nana Mac to her twenty great- grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Friday, January 24 at 2:00pm. Messages may be sent to PO Box 8155, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 23, 2020