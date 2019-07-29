Home

Margaret Moreen (Molly) ROSER

ROSER, Margaret Moreen (Molly). Passed away peacefully at Princess Alexandra Rest Home surrounded by her family. Cherished wife of Mike. Loved mother of Geoffrey, Christopher, Allan, Lynnette and their partners. Loved Nan of Amber, Michael, Josh, Aarron, Callum, Ben, Hollie and Caitlyn. Great-Nan to her five great-grandchildren. A service for Molly will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Wednesday, July 31 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Roser Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 29, 2019
