McGOVERN, Margaret (Pat) (nee MacDougall). On March 19, 2020, peacefully at Wesley Care, Christchurch; aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray, loved mother and mother-in-law of Murray and Jenny, Sue, and Gary and a loved nana of Josie, Lucy; and Sam. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made online at cancernz.org. nz. Messages to the McGovern family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private service has been held. Academy Funeral Services F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 25, 2020