HALE, Margaret (nee Sharp) (Peggy). Passed away peacefully at Churtonleigh Home, Wellington on Mother's Day with family by her side. In her 94th year. Loved wife of the late Wally. Stepmother of Bev and Harry (deceased), Noel and Jacqui. Mother and mother-in-law of Bill and Lyn, Garry and Cec, Carolyn and Phil. Grandma Peg to her grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Churtonleigh for their care. Messages may be left at www.tributes.co.nz or sent c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville. Donations to Dementia Wellington may be left at the service. The Service for Peg will be held at Guardian Funeral Home, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 14, 2019