Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 30, 2020
1:30 p.m.
The Salvation Army Citadel
56 Tait Drive
Napier
Margaret Rose CAIRNS

Margaret Rose CAIRNS Notice
CAIRNS, Margaret Rose. Passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020 at Gladys Mary Rest Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Beloved mother of David and Viv, Andrew (Fred) and Andrea. Loved grandmother of Alisha, Jayden, Lucy, Amy, and great- grandmother soon to be of Asher. Special thanks to the staff at Gladys Mary Rest Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service for Margaret will be held at The Salvation Army Citadel, 56 Tait Drive, Napier on Tuesday, June 30 at 1.30pm. Messages to The Cairns Family, PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 29, 2020
