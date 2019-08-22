|
COUSENS, Margaret Rose. Passed away peacefully at age 85 on August 15, 2019. Loved daughter of Annie and Emerson. Loving mother and mother-in- law of Andrea and Rene, Janine and Tim, Mark, Nicola and Martin, and Elizabeth and Alistair. Treasured Nana to Jono, Rani, Xavier, Indy, Sofia, Marcella and Paolo. Proud honourary Nana to Luca and Nina. Devoted wife of the late Graeme Charles. Sister and sister-in- law to Connie and John, Claire and Charles, Liz and Derek, Nancy and Laurie, Don and Alda, Ken and Betty, Fred and Iris, June and David, Tibby and Joy. Loved Aunty to her many nieces and nephews. A dear friend to many. You will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. The family have all said their goodbyes and as per Margaret's wishes no funeral will be held. All tributes to Margaret or messages to the family can be emailed to [email protected]
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 22, 2019