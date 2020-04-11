Home

Margaret Rose (Marg) PERRY

Margaret Rose (Marg) PERRY Notice
PERRY, Margaret Rose (Marg). Passed away at Mary Doyle, Havelock North on April 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jim. Precious mother of Sue, Rob, and Jane, and their partners Pierre, Premal, and Nathan. Loving grandmother of Tom, George, Willy, Gus, Oscar, Olivia, and Sophie. 'GG' to Riley, Oliver, and Harvey. Cherished sister of Sophie. Many thanks to the staff of Mary Doyle who gave such wonderful care to our dear Marg. A cremation has taken place, and a small family gathering will be held at a later date. Messages can be sent to Sue: [email protected] or Jane: [email protected]
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 11, 2020
