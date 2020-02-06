Home

Margaret Ruth (McMaster) STEELE

Margaret Ruth (McMaster) STEELE Notice
STEELE, Margaret Ruth (nee McMaster). Passed away peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by her family, on February 5, 2020. Aged 84 years. Loved wife of Brian for 65 years. Loved mother of Sandra, Jan, Karilyn, Tracy and Damian. Loved Grandma of 12 grandchildren, Great Grandma of 13 great grandchildren and great great Nana of Harlo. A funeral service will be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Saturday, February 8 at 1:00pm. Special thanks to Nimon House at Mary Doyle for the very special care and love of Margaret over the last 10 years. Messages to the Steele family, C/- PO Box 967, Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 6, 2020
