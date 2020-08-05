|
|
TAIT, Margaret (n?e Gempton). Passed away at Tauranga Hospital on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Isbister Tait, and special friend to the late David Wemyss. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Mary and Tim Wood, and Diane and Lindsay Newland. Adored grandmother to Richard, Andrew and Sarah Wood, and Sarah Newland. Special great- grandmother to Emilie-Rose, Piper and Emilia, and just missed by Dixie born August 2, 2020. Margaret's funeral will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Monday, August 10 at 3pm. All communication to the Tait family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 5, 2020