DUNN, Margaret Virginia. On January 3, 2020, peacefully at Cranford Hospice. Beloved wife of Rex for 50 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law to Mark and Suzanne, Paul and Kate, Scott and Jane. Cherished sister of Paul (deceased) Douglas, Peter, Roger and wife Glenda. Best friend and sister-by- love of Shirley. Grandma of Caleb, Bethany, Isaac, Leo and Chloe. At Margaret's request a private cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cranford Hospice.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 7, 2020