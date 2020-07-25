|
|
|
PACKER, Margery (Formerly George). Margery Packers children and husband Archie Packer, Grandchildren, and mums sister Anne and brother Eddie would like to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation during mums stay in hospital and her tangi. We apologise for our long overdue acknowledgement due to personal reasons. We would like to thank Geoff and Therese Cracknell, Padre John Flavel, Aunty Harriet, Opati Kavana George, Uncle Barlow Campbell and the Cook Island Community for their support and church services during this devastating time. To our amazing cooks and helpers, Shane and Jenny Rangi and whanau, Moko Kavana, Dave Trim and the Stortford Lodge Social Club, Sheena and Bubs and the amazing people that worked tirelessly behind the scenes we couldn't have done it without you, words cannot describe the love we have for you all. To the whanau at Ruahapia Marae we are blessed to acknowledge our other Whanau from the Coast. We thank you for your awhi and aroha for allowing us to farewell our Mum there. For those who sent messages, cards, flowers, food and koha, also the ones that travelled near and far we thank you . God bless you all for sharing in this time of grief with us, your love that has been shown in so many ways has been much appreciated by us all.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 25, 2020