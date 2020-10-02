|
HARVEY, Margot Grace. 7 January 1938 - 30 September 2020 Dearly beloved daughter of Henry (Harry) and Grace (Bessie) Harvey. Much loved sister and sister- in-law of Ngaire and Brian Milligan, and Beverly Wood. Loved aunty of Leanne, Warren and Karen, Earl and Kate, and great aunty of Mia and Ryan. A service for Margot will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Columba Way, Havelock North on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11am. In Lieu of flowers donations to Presbyterian Support Services would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. All messages to the Milligan Family, C/- P.O.Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 2, 2020