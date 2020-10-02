Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Columba's Presbyterian Church
Columba Way
Havelock North
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margot HARVEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margot Grace. HARVEY


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Margot Grace. HARVEY Notice
HARVEY, Margot Grace. 7 January 1938 - 30 September 2020 Dearly beloved daughter of Henry (Harry) and Grace (Bessie) Harvey. Much loved sister and sister- in-law of Ngaire and Brian Milligan, and Beverly Wood. Loved aunty of Leanne, Warren and Karen, Earl and Kate, and great aunty of Mia and Ryan. A service for Margot will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Columba Way, Havelock North on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11am. In Lieu of flowers donations to Presbyterian Support Services would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. All messages to the Milligan Family, C/- P.O.Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margot's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -