BOS Maria Allegonda Adriana (nee Ermen). Passed away peacefully and suddenly with her children, grandchildren and a great grandchild by her side. Very much loved mother and mother-in-law to Janie and Peter Bell and Ted and Diane Bos. Oma to seven grandchildren and their spouses and Great Oma to sixteen. Our matriarch will be sorely missed by all. Now at peace with Dad. (Frans) Celebration of Mums life will be at Crestwoods Heretaunga Street, 11am Sunday June 9. All are most welcome.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 8, 2019