Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maria BOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Allegonda Adriana (Ermen) BOS

Notice Condolences

Maria Allegonda Adriana (Ermen) BOS Notice
BOS Maria Allegonda Adriana (nee Ermen). Passed away peacefully and suddenly with her children, grandchildren and a great grandchild by her side. Very much loved mother and mother-in-law to Janie and Peter Bell and Ted and Diane Bos. Oma to seven grandchildren and their spouses and Great Oma to sixteen. Our matriarch will be sorely missed by all. Now at peace with Dad. (Frans) Celebration of Mums life will be at Crestwoods Heretaunga Street, 11am Sunday June 9. All are most welcome.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.