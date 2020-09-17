|
HARVEY, Maria Olive (nee Reti). 01.06.1951 - 20.09.2019 I miss you in the morning, and when sunset fades away. The ache within my heart, just will not go away. My heart fills with love for you when I think how much you cared. As I relive all the happiness, and the joy that we both shared. You're with me every moment, and in every move I make, Like the memories I have of you, that I never will forsake. From your loving husband and soulmate Dennis and Whanau. UNVEILING The unveiling of Maria's headstone will take place at TANGOIO MARAE on Saturday 19.09.2020 commencing at 10am.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 17, 2020