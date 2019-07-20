|
TYNAN, Marianne. (formerly Bott, nee Lee). Of Taradale, aged 84 years. Marianne died in Brisbane as the result of an accident on July 12, 2019. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Jo, Howard and Jacqui, and Garry and Sofia. Loved Nan of her six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Adored sister of Jackie, Noeline, Rachelle, Wendy, Arthur, and Susan and aunty to all of her nieces and nephews. A memorial service to celebrate Marianne's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at 2.30pm. Messages to the 'Tynan/Bott Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 20, 2019