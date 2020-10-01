|
STEEL, Marie Anne (nee EWEN). Peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Taradale Masonic Rest Home. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Sinclair (Tinny). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Diana and Richard Jones, David and Suzanne, and Deborah and Sam Bowler. Treasured nana of Alexander, Astrid and Bryce, and Lisette; Joshua, and Emma; and James, and Isabel. Great nana of Eva. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Bev and John, and John and Jeanette. Already missed and always remembered. A celebration of Marie's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10.30am. Followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Steel Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 1, 2020