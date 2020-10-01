Home

Marie Anne (EWEN) STEEL

Marie Anne (EWEN) STEEL Notice
STEEL, Marie Anne (nee EWEN). Peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Taradale Masonic Rest Home. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Sinclair (Tinny). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Diana and Richard Jones, David and Suzanne, and Deborah and Sam Bowler. Treasured nana of Alexander, Astrid and Bryce, and Lisette; Joshua, and Emma; and James, and Isabel. Great nana of Eva. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Bev and John, and John and Jeanette. Already missed and always remembered. A celebration of Marie's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10.30am. Followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Steel Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 1, 2020
