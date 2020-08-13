Home

Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Marie Claire (nee Sorensen (Claire) LAMBERT

LAMBERT, Marie Claire (Claire) (nee Sorensen) Peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Loved wife of Ivan and the late Warren Huckstep. Much loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Liz and Terry Rossiter, Graham and Maina Huckstep, Christine Hyett, and Mary Moon. Much loved Nan of Fiona, Rebecca, and Angela. Ben, Sam and Bill. Rachael and Kate. Keila, Dylan, Tiana, and Georgia, and great grandmother of her 11 great grandchildren. Adored sister of Carmel, Colleen (deceased), Brian, and Denis. A Requiem Mass for Claire, will be held at St Peter Channel Catholic Church, Gordon Road, Hastings on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1pm. Messages to the Lambert family can be made to www. amemorytree.co.nz or mailed to the Lambert family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 13, 2020
