Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:30 p.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
Munroe Street
Napier
Marie Dawn MURPHY

MURPHY, Marie Dawn. On December 23, 2019 peacefully at Summerset in the Bay, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Leo. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Kevin and Jo, Kathryn and Wayne Zaloum, and Mike and Nic. Loved Nana of Shannon, Zach, Aimee, Jake, Dylan, Josh, Nuala and Allira. A much loved sister and sister-in- law. A funeral service for Marie will be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Munroe Street, Napier on Friday, December 27 at 1.30pm. Messages to the Murphy Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 26, 2019
