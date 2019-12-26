|
MURPHY, Marie Dawn. On December 23, 2019 peacefully at Summerset in the Bay, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Leo. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Kevin and Jo, Kathryn and Wayne Zaloum, and Mike and Nic. Loved Nana of Shannon, Zach, Aimee, Jake, Dylan, Josh, Nuala and Allira. A much loved sister and sister-in- law. A funeral service for Marie will be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Munroe Street, Napier on Friday, December 27 at 1.30pm. Messages to the Murphy Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 26, 2019