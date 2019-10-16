|
McLEOD, Marie Doreen. Peacefully on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Atawhai, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Murray. Wonderful mother and mother-in- law of Diane and Graeme Webber, and Dennis and Ann. A cherished nana and great nana. Special thanks to all the staff at Atawhai. A memorial service to celebrate Marie's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Friday October 18, 2019 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to the St John Ambulance Service can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'McLeod Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 16, 2019