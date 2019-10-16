Home

Marie Doreen McLEOD

Marie Doreen McLEOD Notice
McLEOD, Marie Doreen. Peacefully on Saturday October 12, 2019 at Atawhai, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of the late Murray. Wonderful mother and mother-in- law of Diane and Graeme Webber, and Dennis and Ann. A cherished nana and great nana. Special thanks to all the staff at Atawhai. A memorial service to celebrate Marie's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Friday October 18, 2019 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to the St John Ambulance Service can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'McLeod Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 16, 2019
