Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie GUTHRIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Elaine (n?e Sparwath) GUTHRIE

Add a Memory
Marie Elaine (n?e Sparwath) GUTHRIE Notice
GUTHRIE, Marie Elaine (n?e Sparwath). Died peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Born Friday, November 19, 1920 in Napier. 100 years old. Daughter of Helen Daly (Oamaru, deceased) and Valdemar Sparwath (Copenhagen, deceased). Sister to Walter, Vera, Theodore, William, Elizabeth, and Grace. (all deceased). Loved wife of Lawrence Finlayson Guthrie, Farndon (deceased). Dearly loved mother of David, Elaine, and Malcolm. Dearest grandmother of Zoe, and Deanna, (England), Matthew and Ninna, (Denmark), Gary, and Joel, (Christchurch), David, and Rebecca, (Auckland) and the great grandmother of Oscar, (Denmark). She was an adored Aunt of the May, Cogswell, Walker, Graham and Owens families. Loved Aunt of the Field, Guthrie and Goodrick families. Mother-in-law of Ruth and Paula. Respected friend of Graham, Lisl, Sue and Trevor, Jenny, Judith, and Flora. Marie lived a remarkable life and will be sadly missed by all those whose lives she touched. A private funeral service was held on Tuesday, December 1 and Marie is at rest in the Havelock North cemetery.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -