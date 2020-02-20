|
|
PORTEOUS, Marie Ellen. On February 17, 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved wife of Bob Porteous. Deeply loved and incredible mother of Michelle, Janine, and Grant. A cherished sister. Extraordinary grandmother, and great grandmother who was loved immensely. A special thanks to the team at Colwyn House for their amazing ongoing support and care. A service for Marie will be held at the Havelock North Function Centre, Te Mata Road, Havelock North, on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11am. Messages please email [email protected] com
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 20, 2020