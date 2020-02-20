Home

Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Havelock North Function Centre
Te Mata Road
Havelock North
Marie Ellen PORTEOUS

Marie Ellen PORTEOUS Notice
PORTEOUS, Marie Ellen. On February 17, 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved wife of Bob Porteous. Deeply loved and incredible mother of Michelle, Janine, and Grant. A cherished sister. Extraordinary grandmother, and great grandmother who was loved immensely. A special thanks to the team at Colwyn House for their amazing ongoing support and care. A service for Marie will be held at the Havelock North Function Centre, Te Mata Road, Havelock North, on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11am. Messages please email [email protected] com
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 20, 2020
