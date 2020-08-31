Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
06-858 8146
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie NEILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Elouise NEILSON

Add a Memory
Marie Elouise NEILSON Notice
NEILSON, Marie Elouise. Unexpectedly at her home in Waipukurau, aged 73 years. Much loved wife and dance partner of the late Murray. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Steve, David and Hayley. Treasured Nana of Trevor, Toni and Jonathan, and great- nana of William. A private service will be held, with a memorial to be held at a later date. Messages to:- The Neilson Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C.H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -