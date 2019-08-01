|
MARCHANT, Marie Jean (nee Hobern). Marie Marchant, aged 88, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019 after a short illness. Loved wife of the late Roy Marchant, dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Ian and Helene (Blenheim), and Christine and Robert (Kinloch), and treasured nana to Brodie (Wellington), Arie (Palmerston North), and Luke (Blenheim). Marie was a special caring friend to many, especially in Havelock North, Hastings and Kinloch. A service to celebrate Marie's life will be held at The Havelock North Community Centre, Havelock North on Saturday, August 3 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Marie's memory can be gifted to the Hastings St John Ambulance Service.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 1, 2019