McKAY, Marie May (nee Aitchison). 20.07.1946 - 11.08.2019 Loved and loving wife of the late Steve McKay. Mother of Phillipa, Shannon, and Bridget. Grandmother of Emma, Lily, Isabella, and Liam. Loved sister of Judy Lee, and Shona Herr. Sister-in-law of Toni Herr, and the late Adnan Turkmani. Many many thanks to all, past and present at Taradale Masonic. A memorial service to celebrate Marie's life will be held at All Saints' Anglican Church, cnr Puketapu and Church Roads, Taradale, Napier on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 12.30pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 14, 2019