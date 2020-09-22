Home

Marie Olive (ROBERTSON) SPEAKMAN

Marie Olive (ROBERTSON) SPEAKMAN Notice
SPEAKMAN, Marie Olive (nee ROBERTSON). Peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Hawkes Bay Hospital, Hastings aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Wendy and the late Peter Parsons, Julie and Fraser Moore, Leslie and Ray Thompson, Linda and Doug Mackie, John and Bess, Max and Sally, Helen and Mikey. Loved grandmother of her 18 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Marie's life will be held at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Waipukurau at 11am on Friday, September 25. Messages can be sent c/o Speakman Family, PO Box 200, Waipukurau. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 22, 2020
