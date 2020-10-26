Home

Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
425 Heretaunga Street East
Hastings
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Marie Therese (nee Hall nee McGruddy (Judy) BROCKLEHURST

Marie Therese (nee Hall nee McGruddy (Judy) BROCKLEHURST Notice
BROCKLEHURST, Marie Therese (Judy) (nee Hall, nee McGruddy). Peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, October 24, 2020, aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Kevin McGruddy and Tony Brocklehurst. Deeply loved Mum of Sandra (deceased), Kerry (deceased), Vicky and Jim, Susan and Richard, Tony and Anna, Janine, Dave, and Stepmother to Sheree and Bruce, Chris and Miriam (deceased), Deirdre and Vince, Paul and Kim, and John. Sister of Jim and Colleen. Many much-loved grandchildren and great grandchildren. A special thanks to Mum's carers, Cranford Hospice, and the support of her Catholic Community and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cranford Hospice would be much appreciated and can be left at the service. A Rosary for Judy will be sighted at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 425 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Tuesday, October 27 at 7pm. A Requiem Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 28 at 1pm followed by a public interment at Mangaroa Cemetery.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 26, 2020
