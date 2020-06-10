Home

Marina Johanna (Gerondis) DINSDALE

Marina Johanna (Gerondis) DINSDALE Notice
DINSDALE, Marina Johanna (nee Gerondis). Peacefully at her home in Hastings on June 2, 2020. Loving mother of Stephen and Jillian, Mark and Kirsty, Adam and Leona, Johanna and Chris. Dearly loved grandmother of Laura and Luke; Leonardo and Sebastian; James, Alexandra, Alana, Indiana and Sienna; Cameron, Joshua, Oscar, Carter, Dominic and Aria. Loved daughter of Stathis and Joan Gerondis (both deceased). Will be greatly missed by her sister, Louise. Marina was privately farewelled on June 6, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 2pm, Friday June 12, 2020 at St Matthews Anglican Church Hastings, cnr Lyndon Road and King Street. Messages to the Dinsdale family C/- P.O. Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 10, 2020
