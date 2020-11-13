|
GARDNER, Marion Carolyn. Passed away peacefully at Hawke's Bay Hospital on November 11, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian. Loved mum of Brian and Heather, Paul and Francy, Aaron and Alison and Lisa and Dave. Treasured nana to all her grandchildren. Loved sister, aunty and friend to many. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Munroe Street, Napier on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:30am. The Rosary will be recited in the Church on Monday, November 16, at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left in the entrance to the Church. All messages to the Gardner Family C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 13, 2020