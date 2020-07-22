Home

Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
58 Osier Road,
Napier
Marion Daphne. GILMORE


1946 - 2020
Marion Daphne. GILMORE Notice
GILMORE, Marion D. 29.04.1946 - 20.07.2020 Dearly loved wife of John for 54 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Erin and John, Bede and Karen. Grammy to Ben, Zoe, Isaac, Maia, Abraham, Solomon, Malachi, Hannah (deceased), Elijah, Macy and Mia. Special thanks to Drs Radford, Tamatea Medical Centre and Princess Alexandra Hospital. Requiem Mass for Marion will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, 58 Osier Road, Napier on Friday, July 24 at 11am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Malaghan Institute of Medical Research would be appreciated. Messages to the Gilmore family, c/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 22, 2020
