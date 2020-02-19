|
LANGE, Marion Evelyn (nee Jones). In loving memory of a very special wife of Ross, mother of David, Stephen and Rachel, Nan of Harry, Emily, Teddy, Mabel and Mitchell, and cherished sister of Brian and Graeme. Passed away peacefully at home, Friday February 14, 2020, surrounded by family, aged 72. Service will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Havelock North, on Saturday February 22, 2020, at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider brightening someone's day, as Marion did for all of us. "A life quilted with love"
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 19, 2020