Marion Joy (Beattie) MORGAN

Marion Joy (Beattie) MORGAN Notice
MORGAN, Marion Joy (nee Beattie). Passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Harbour Hospice Hibiscus Coast, 78 years. Adored by all. Cherished wife of Syd Morgan. Dearly loved sister of Gary, Valda and Stephen. Wonderful Mum of Wendy and Dallas, Hayley and Allan, Brendon and Emma. Devoted Gran of James, Daniel, Liam, Stella, Henry and Charlotte. A wonderful life full of joy, adventure and happiness. Forever in our hearts. A celebration of Marion's life will be held at Auckland Memorial Park, Silverdale, Friday 9th October at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Harbour Hospice Hibiscus Coast would be appreciated and may be made directly online.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 7, 2020
