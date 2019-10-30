|
VERRY, Marion Louise (nee Taylor). Last week we lost one of life's most beautiful souls. We feel so lucky to have had such an amazing mother, who was such a positive influence on our lives and that of many others. Marion's cup of life was never half full but always full to overflowing. We will miss her very much but find comfort knowing that hers was a life well lived. Dearly loved wife to the late Hunter. Beloved mother of Nicholas, Veronica, Rachael and Richard. Cherished Grandma to Joshua, Courtney, Bailley and Johanna and Great Grandma to Poppy. A celebration of Marion's life is to be held Saturday, November 2, at 2pm at Crestwood Chapel, Heretaunga Street East, Parkvale, Hastings. Any messages may be emailed to: [email protected]
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 30, 2019