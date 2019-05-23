|
BRAMLEY, Marjorie. Passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side on May 21, 2019, in her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Alf. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra and Barry Evans, Robert and Judy, Allan, and the late Christopher. Loved Nana to Mark, Nicola, Darren and Lynda, Vania and Steve, Lee, and great grandmother to Ethan, Sophie, Summer, Cory, Jamie, Leah and Amy. Marjorie's family express thanks to those who have cared for Marj. A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier, on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11am. Tributes to Marjorie or messages for her family can be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to the Bramley Family, c/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 23, 2019