Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Marjorie Jean (Jean) CHRISTIE

Marjorie Jean (Jean) CHRISTIE Notice
CHRISTIE, Marjorie Jean (Jean). Passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village. Much loved wife of the late Benjamin. Loved Mum of Allen, Peter, Ian and the late Vivienne. Adored by all her grand and great-grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village for their love and care of Jean. In accordance with Jean's wishes, a private family service has been held. Messages to the Christie Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 12, 2020
