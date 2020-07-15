Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
All Saints' Anglican Church
cnr Puketapu and Church Roads
Taradale, Napier
Marjorie Katherine (Moore) WATSON

WATSON, Marjorie Katherine (nee Moore). WWII. Red Cross Nurse. No 820748. New Caledonia, and Italy. Passed peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Aged 101 years. Loved wife of the late Ernest, mother of the late Marianne (Mandy), and John. Grandmother of Andre, Marcus, and Justin. Great grandmother of Talika, Melissa, and Darius-Thorin. A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held at All Saints' Anglican Church, cnr Puketapu and Church Roads, Taradale, Napier on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Watson/ Chalmers Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 15, 2020
