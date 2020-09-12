Home

Marjorie Olive RICE

Marjorie Olive RICE Notice
RICE, Marjorie Olive. Passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020, in her 99th year. Cherished wife of the late James (Jimmy). Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Jo- Anne and Murray White and Kerry and Debbie Rice. Cherished Nana of Melodie, Samuel and Joseph. Great-nana of Paige and Jaxon. Loved sister of Joyce, Rae and the late Frank. A private service for Marjorie has been held. "Though nothing can bring back the hour of splendor in the grass; of glory in the flower, we will grieve not, rather find strength in what remains behind" William Wordsworth All messages to the Rice Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 12, 2020
