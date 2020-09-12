|
|
RICE, Marjorie Olive. Passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020, in her 99th year. Cherished wife of the late James (Jimmy). Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Jo- Anne and Murray White and Kerry and Debbie Rice. Cherished Nana of Melodie, Samuel and Joseph. Great-nana of Paige and Jaxon. Loved sister of Joyce, Rae and the late Frank. A private service for Marjorie has been held. "Though nothing can bring back the hour of splendor in the grass; of glory in the flower, we will grieve not, rather find strength in what remains behind" William Wordsworth All messages to the Rice Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 12, 2020