|
|
RANGI, Marjorie (Kani). Passed away peacefully at Wairoa Hospital on Saturday, May 11, 2019 after a short illness. Much loved wife of Eric. Much loved mother of Ike and Marlene, Joseph (deceased), Dion, Monica, and Eugene. Loved nanny to all her moko's. Loved sister to all her brothers and sisters. Kani will lie at Mohaka Marae where her funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11.00am followed by interment in Hiruharama Urupa. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 14, 2019