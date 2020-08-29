Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marjory FALLWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjory Jean (nee Struthers) (Marge) FALLWELL

Add a Memory
Marjory Jean (nee Struthers) (Marge) FALLWELL Notice
FALLWELL, Marjory Jean (Marge) (nee Struthers). On August 26, 2020, aged 99 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor. Cherished mother and friend of Christine, Janine and Keren, and mother-in- law of Andrew. Special thanks to Dr Alan Wright, Barb and Julie for their care and kindness, and to the wonderful Cranford Hospice nurses, doctors and volunteers who cared for Marge recently, and also supported her daughters. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated (cranfordhospice.org .nz). Marge's life will be celebrated in a private family service.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjory's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -