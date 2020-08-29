|
|
FALLWELL, Marjory Jean (Marge) (nee Struthers). On August 26, 2020, aged 99 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor. Cherished mother and friend of Christine, Janine and Keren, and mother-in- law of Andrew. Special thanks to Dr Alan Wright, Barb and Julie for their care and kindness, and to the wonderful Cranford Hospice nurses, doctors and volunteers who cared for Marge recently, and also supported her daughters. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated (cranfordhospice.org .nz). Marge's life will be celebrated in a private family service.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 29, 2020