HOLLERON, Mark Anthony. Passed away suddenly on July 20, 2019. Loved son of the late Pat and Tom Holleron. Dearly loved brother of Linda, Christine, Paul, Jillian and Maree, and brother-in-law of Sue, Andrew and the late Stuart. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate the life of Mark will be held at the St Francis Co-operating Church, Ferry Road Clive on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at 10am. All messages to the Holleron family can be sent to Po Box 8424, Havelock North, 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 22, 2019