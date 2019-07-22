Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark HOLLERON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Anthony HOLLERON

Add a Memory
Mark Anthony HOLLERON Notice
HOLLERON, Mark Anthony. Passed away suddenly on July 20, 2019. Loved son of the late Pat and Tom Holleron. Dearly loved brother of Linda, Christine, Paul, Jillian and Maree, and brother-in-law of Sue, Andrew and the late Stuart. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate the life of Mark will be held at the St Francis Co-operating Church, Ferry Road Clive on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at 10am. All messages to the Holleron family can be sent to Po Box 8424, Havelock North, 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.