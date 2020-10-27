|
|
TRAFFORD, Mark Edward. Sunrise 01.06.1943 - Sunset 14.10.2020 A soldier who fought valiantly in his battles finally succumbed to his and passed peacefully on Wednesday night at Wairoa Hospital with his loving family by his side. Love and respected by your loving wife Pam, admired by your children Warren and Suzanne, cherished by your grandies who thought the world of you, Tyler, Jai and Sefina, and your princess Kaedyn. A funeral service for Mark will be held at the War Memorial Hall, Queen Street, Wairoa on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1.00pm followed by interment in Wairoa cemetery. You are loved so much our mate. A piece of our heart has gone with you. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 27, 2020