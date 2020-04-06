|
McKENZIE, Marlene June (nee Wilkie, nee Glenie) Passed away peacefully with family at her side on March 31, 2020. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of David McKenzie for 38 years. Loved mum and mother-in-law of "The Wilkie Clan" Clive (Sydney), Malcolm and Stephanie, Ross and Kathryn, and Dale. Special nana of Angela, Ziggy (Sydney), Bobbi-jo, Melanie, Joshua, Aaron, Michael (Melbourne), Alice- Rose (Brisbane), and their partners. Great nana of Ava, Ruby, Miley, Charlie, Kayleigh and Arliyah. Cherished sister of Jennifer and Dave Davis (Napier), Raewyn Taylor (Invercargill) and the late Bill Glenie (Timaru). Loved aunty and friend to many. "When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom filled room, why cry for a soul set free." A private cremation has been held. A notice will be provided at a later date for a memorial service.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 6, 2020