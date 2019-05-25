Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlie KEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlie Cicely. KEY

Notice Condolences

Marlie Cicely. KEY Notice
KEY, Marlie Cicely. W4482, WAAF Dearly loved wife of the late George Key. Adored mother of Neville (deceased) and Denise, Shona (Isaac) and Lloyd Macintyre, Pamela and the late Maurice Simpson. Cherished grandmother of her nine grandchildren and 'Really Great Gran' of her sixteen great grandchildren, A service to celebrate her life will be held at the Hastings Crematorium Chapel, Orchard Road, Hastings on Monday May 27 2019 at 2:00pm. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz, or messages to the Key Family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.