Martin Paul. CLARK

Martin Paul. CLARK Notice
CLARK, Martin Paul. 09.09.1957 - 17.06.2020 Martin passed away on June 17, 2020 at Wollongong Hospital in Australia after a sudden illness. He was the loved son of Nancy and John Clark (deceased). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Nelda Clark, Shirley (deceased) and Owen McLeod, Eddie and Marion Clark, Graeme (deceased) and Jan Clark, Heather Smith and Dave Adams, Colin and Gaye Clark, Dawn and Roger Parry, Trevor Clark and Tim Clark. Much loved by all his nieces and nephews. Martin will be remembered for his intellect, tenacity, courage, his loyalty, his amazing personality and his artistic abilities. He will be sadly missed A private cremation has been held. We wish to thank the Blind Foundation and the Guide Dog Foundation for all the help and support they gave Martin. Any messages can be sent to Colin Clark, 383 Westminster Ave, Napier.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 20, 2020
