Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Dunstall Memorial Chapel
Edwardes Street
Napier
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary. STONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary. 24.02.1928 - (Hargreaves) STONEY


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Mary. 24.02.1928 - (Hargreaves) STONEY Notice
STONEY, Mary. (nee Hargreaves) 24.02.1928 - 13.12.2019 Passed away peacefully at the grand age of 91. Wife of the late Peter. Dearly loved Mum of Chris, David, Mark and Pam, Paul and Jo, Kay and Craig, Allan and Lisa. Loving Grandma to her 24 Grandchildren and her 16 Great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by us all. Thanks to those who have supported and cared for Mary in her final years, especially the staff at Roseannes Rest Home. A celebration of Mary's life will be held in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10am followed by interment at Western Hills Cemetery, Clyde Jeffery Drive, Greenmeadows. A tribute to Mary or messages for her family can be sent via www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -