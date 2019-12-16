|
STONEY, Mary. (nee Hargreaves) 24.02.1928 - 13.12.2019 Passed away peacefully at the grand age of 91. Wife of the late Peter. Dearly loved Mum of Chris, David, Mark and Pam, Paul and Jo, Kay and Craig, Allan and Lisa. Loving Grandma to her 24 Grandchildren and her 16 Great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by us all. Thanks to those who have supported and cared for Mary in her final years, especially the staff at Roseannes Rest Home. A celebration of Mary's life will be held in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10am followed by interment at Western Hills Cemetery, Clyde Jeffery Drive, Greenmeadows. A tribute to Mary or messages for her family can be sent via www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 16, 2019