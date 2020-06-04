|
MORTENSEN, Mary Beatrice. Peacefully on June 2, 2020. Dearly loved mother of Peter, Allan, Ann, Marie, David, and Stephen. Thank you to all of the Staff at the Taradale Masonic Rest Home for their care of Mary. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1pm, followed by interment at Western Hills Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the 'Mortensen Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 4, 2020