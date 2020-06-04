Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals
cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street
Taradale, Napier
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary MORTENSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Beatrice MORTENSEN

Add a Memory
Mary Beatrice MORTENSEN Notice
MORTENSEN, Mary Beatrice. Peacefully on June 2, 2020. Dearly loved mother of Peter, Allan, Ann, Marie, David, and Stephen. Thank you to all of the Staff at the Taradale Masonic Rest Home for their care of Mary. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 1pm, followed by interment at Western Hills Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the 'Mortensen Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -