|
|
WHITE, Mary Dougherty (Molly). On January 24, 2020, at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village, passed away peacefully, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife to the late Doug. Much loved mother of Jennifer and Mike, Patricia and Frank, William and Caro. Loved Nannie to Karim, Monique, Fleur, Andre, Liam, Natasha and James. Loved great- grandmother of thirteen. A celebration of Molly's life will be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Wednesday, January 29 at 2:00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages may be sent to the White family, C/- PO Box 4157, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 28, 2020