Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
157 Georges Drive
Napier, Hawke's Bay 4110
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary WARREN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Eileen WARREN

Add a Memory
Mary Eileen WARREN Notice
WARREN, Mary Eileen. Passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020 aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late Dennis. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Janet (Wellington), Brenda and Kevin Church (Herbertville), the late Russell Meads, Jennie and Glen (GT) Thompson (Waipawa), and Rose Cowan (Brisbane). Loved Nana of all her grandchildren. Thank you to staff at Brittany House for your love and care. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service to be held at a later date. ~ With her Lord and Saviour ~
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -