WARREN, Mary Eileen. Passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020 aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late Dennis. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Janet (Wellington), Brenda and Kevin Church (Herbertville), the late Russell Meads, Jennie and Glen (GT) Thompson (Waipawa), and Rose Cowan (Brisbane). Loved Nana of all her grandchildren. Thank you to staff at Brittany House for your love and care. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service to be held at a later date. ~ With her Lord and Saviour ~
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 3, 2020