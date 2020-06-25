Home

Mary Elizabeth . (Were) MIERS


1937 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth . (Were) MIERS Notice
MIERS, Mary Elizabeth (nee Were). 19.05.1937 - 13.06.2020 A life lived artistically with a love of music, cooking and her family. Known for her kindness, community engagement, cake decorating, piano and cello playing. Beloved mother and mother-in- law of Gillian and David Bate, Duncan and Maureen, and Alastair. Wife of Brian. Adored Nana of Amber and Jason Hartigan, Georgia Bate, and loving Great Nana of Ophelia. Loved sister of George and Shirley Were, the late Phyllis Caldwell, the late Bob Were and Ruth Hart. Loved Aunt, cousin and friend to many. As per Mary's wishes a private cremation has been held. 2 Corinthians 5:8 To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 25, 2020
